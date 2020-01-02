Tunisia: PM-Designate Says Cabinet Finalised

Tunis/Tunisia — The Prime Minister-Designate said he finalised his cabinet on Tuesday.

Habib Jemli also said in a video posted on his Facebook page shortly before midnight to offer new administrative year greetings to the Tunisian people he could not submit the lineup to the President of the Republic who had activities outside the Palace of Carthage late into the night.

"The lineup for the new government was finalised; it brings together technocrats who are able to discharge their mission in this crucial stage," the PM-designate said. He also said he believes the new team will respond to the expectations of Tunisians.