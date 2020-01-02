Nigeria: Island Maternity Delivered 3,500 Babies in 2019 - MD

Lagos — The Medical Director of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr Olufemi Omololu, has revealed that the hospital delivered an average of 3,000 to 3,500 babies in 2019.

Disclosing this yesterday at a gift presentation ceremony by Vitafoam Nigeria Plc to the first three babies delivered in 2020 at the hospital, Omololu said that the hospital, which is also known as 'the baby factory' delivered about 300 babies a month.

Asides giving the first three babies a baby cot each, all mothers who delivered a few days earlier, as well as members of staff of the hospital, were all given one Vitafoam product or another.

Omololu noted that though there had been an increment in the 2020 budgetary allocation to the health sector, the hospital would welcome support from partners, companies, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups and others.

A first-time mother, Mary Momoh, gave birth to the first baby of the year at the hospital.

Momoh, whose expected date of delivery (EDD) was December 30/31, gave birth to the baby by 12.09am. The baby boy, who was delivered through normal delivery, weighed 2.6kg.

The second baby, a girl, was delivered through caesarean section at 12.14am and weighed 2.5kg. She is the third baby of the Bolaji Temitayos.

Mrs Olatanwa Mukaila gave birth to the third baby at the hospital at 8.09am.