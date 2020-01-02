Kenya: Expect More Rains in January, Weatherman Says

Most parts of the country will experience occasional rainfall during the first and second weeks of January and remain generally sunny and dry towards the end of the month, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The weatherman says a few areas in western Kenya, especially those to the south of the Lake Victoria basin, Southern Rift Valley, the southeastern lowlands and parts of Central Kenya, are likely to experience episodes of heavy rainfall resulting in flooding in the first half of the month.

Some of those counties are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho and Kakamega.

The rainfall is likely to be more than the long-term average amounts received during the same month in other years.

HIGHER AMOUNTS

The beginning of the month is likely to be wet with occasional rainfall likely to be more frequent in the afternoons and during the night.

Sunny and dry conditions are expected to hit Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties in January, where high temperatures of between 30 - 40°C will be experienced.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi Counties will receive occasional light rains in the mornings and while afternoon or night showers are expected over several places during the first half of the month.

The expected total amounts are likely to be above the long-term average for January.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NORTH EASTERN

In the North Eastern areas of Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo, occasional moderate rainfall is expected in the beginning of the month but sunny and dry conditions are expected to prevail later.

Mandera and Marsabit counties are, however, expected to experience mainly sunny conditions throughout the month.

In Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta, the expected amount of rainfall is likely to be higher than the long-term average amounts received in January.

COAST

The coast region of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale is expected to receive occasional rainfall during the first half January, while sunny and dry conditions are expected towards the end of the month.

According to a review of rainfall performance in the months of October to December 2019, most parts of the country experienced enhanced rainfall during the month of December 2019.

However few stations in the Eastern parts of Kenya experienced normal to below normal rainfall.

FLOODING

Analysis of the October-November-December (OND) 2019 seasonal rainfall indicates that the whole country received above normal (generally enhanced) rainfall.

The seasonal rainfall onset was early in most parts and the distribution both in time and space was good throughout the country. .

The heavy rains experienced in the last three months in several parts of the country resulted in flooding which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.