Algeria: Six Terrorist Bunkers Destroyed in Skikda

Algiers — Six terrorist bunkers, containing eight homemade bombs, were discovered and destroyed by a detachment of the People's National Army on Tuesday following a search and combing operation, still underway in Oued D'khil, in Skikda, said Wednesday a communiqué of the National Defense Ministry.
