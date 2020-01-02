Algeria: Six Terrorist Bunkers Destroyed in Skikda

1 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Six terrorist bunkers, containing eight homemade bombs, were discovered and destroyed by a detachment of the People's National Army on Tuesday following a search and combing operation, still underway in Oued D'khil, in Skikda, said Wednesday a communiqué of the National Defense Ministry.

