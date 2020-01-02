Eritreans Welcome New Year 2020 With Enthusiasm

1 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Eritrean people have welcomed New Year 2020 with enthusiasm and great hope for peace and development.

Eritrean nationals inside the country have told Erina that the prevailing peaceful and hopeful era is the fruit of the strong resilience and steadfastness of the Eritrean people and its leadership and expressed firm belief that through unity and toil the Eritrean people will build a prosperous and developed nation.

In the meanwhile, cultural and musical performance organized in cooperation with the Commission of Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Defense was held on the eve of the New Year at Cinema Roma heralding the New Year 2020.

The cultural and musical performance that was live broadcast via the national media outlets was highlighted by the performances of the cultural troupes of Walta and Miras.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Tesfay Berhe, head of the office of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee indicating the meaning and message of the musical performance, conveyed New Year wish to the people of Eritrea and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.