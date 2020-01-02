Tunisia Officially Starts Serving As Non-Permanent Member of UN Security Council

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Wednesday, officially started serving as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2020-2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It added that Tunisia has set a set of priorities and strategic options within the framework of its non-permanent membership in the Security Council.

They are centered mainly on issues of conflict prevention and peaceful settlement in order to consolidate sustainable peace, enhance the participation of women and youth in these efforts, and combat terrorism.

This is besides increasing the effectiveness of United Nations peacekeeping operations, enhancing cooperation for international development and security and supporting a collective and consensual response to new global challenges.

"Tunisia, which had previously served as non-permanent member of this council on three occasions (1959-1960, 1980-1981 and 2000-2001) "will work to defend the unified positions taken on various issues related to the Arab and African spaces, foremost of which are the Palestinian issue and the situation in Libya," the statement added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Tunisia would spare no effort, based on the principles of its foreign policy and a commitment to the goals and principles of the United Nations, to actively contribute to the search for peaceful and lasting solutions to the various issues on the agenda of the Security Council.

This will be made in accordance with the requirements of international law, in coordination and consultation with other member countries and all countries and regional and international blocs that share the same values of peace, security, solidarity, tolerance, moderation, and renunciation of all forms of extremism and violence, it added

The United Nations General Assembly, on June 7, 2019, elected Tunisia as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the period 2020-2021, with 191 votes out of a total of 193.