Tunisia: 'Government of Independents Does Not Mean Government Against Parties', Says Jemli

1 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli said at a press conference on Wednesday evening the choice of his team was based on the criteria of competence, integrity, independence and management capacity.

"The next government will carry out its mission with loyalty and operate in unity," he pointed out.

The criteria also include the government's programmes and priorities, through the adoption of a new working method to ensure the effectiveness of government action.

He commended the political parties, first and foremost Ennahdha movement, saying it has been in power continuously since the Revolution and "has approved the conditions I have set to ensure the independence of the government team."

Jemli also commended other parties for having met this condition.

"If I make a mistake, it will not hesitate to correct it," he said.

The experience has shown that the current political landscape does not allow the formation of a coalition government.

A government of independents does not mean a government against political parties. On the contrary, the success of that government (of independents) will be the best support for political parties.

The picked team will work harmoniously with the parliament.

For Jemli, the overriding criterion for evaluating the performance of the new cabinet members will be the level of success in carrying out their departmental programmes.

"Each minister develops his or her draft programme during the first month of office and it will be presented to the Cabinet meeting before its submission to MPs," he pointed out.

This new approach announced by the Prime Minister-designate is intended to make government action more effective.

"The real image of the official is his or her commitment to accomplish his or her mission to serve his or her country and compatriots and to work without concern for illegal privileges or also ways to abuse his or her status", he further indicated.

"That step should be gradually anchored in our reality to put Tunisia on the right track," he argued," saying he was convinced that the next government will be able to meet the expectations of Tunisians. "We do not make unreal promises (... ).

Jemli, who indicated that his government line-up will be unveiled Thursday, said his team is made up of experts including residents abroad and a women's representation of up to 40%.

He added that the government structure has been maintained.

