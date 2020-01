Tunis/Tunisia — About 22.000 foreign, Maghreb and Tunisian tourists visited Nabeul and Hammamet to celebrate the New Year, said tourism local delegate in Nabeul Wajih Ben Fraj.

The 2020 New Year festivities proceeded smoothly with no serious incident reported, security sources told TAP correspondent.

On New Year's Eve, security reinforcements were deployed near major entries and crossroads of the city, the same sources added.