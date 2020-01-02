Tanzania: Behave or Face Sack, JPM Tells Minister, PS

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has issued a five day ultimatum to the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, and his Permanent Secretary, Prof Adolf Mkenda, to settle their personal conflicts; else, he will revoke their appointments.

The Head of State made the pronouncement on Tuesday, when addressing game reserve officers at the Rubondo Island national park which he toured to get the feel of its tourism attractions.

Dr Magufuli commended the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) for doing a good job on conservation and increasing the number of tourists, thereby enhancing the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy.

He revealed, however, that there was a misunderstanding between Dr Kigwangalla and Prof Mkenda that compromised smooth operations in the docket.

"I am aware of the ongoing misunderstandings between the minister and the permanent secretary, I am watching them carefully. I asked the Chief Secretary to talk to them, and if they won't change, then I will have no option but to drop them," he said, adding: "I won't tolerate this; the permanent secretary isn't respecting the minister and the minister isn't in good terms with the PS. Today is 31st December, 2019 I am giving them five days to settle their dispute," he emphatically stated.

In other development, President Magufuli has extended the duration of TANAPA's board of directors, after being satisfied with the job they have done during their tenure.

The board formed the paramilitary unit and improved forest conservation and President Magufuli asked them to sustain the good job for the broader interest of the country.

He noted that Tanzania had 22 national parks and had allocated over 32.5 per cent of the total land for conservation activities, saying the move was done for the interest of Tanzanians and people from across the world who visit the country.

He also hailed the TANAPA Conservation Commissioner Dr Allan Kijazi and the Head of Conservation at the Rubondo island, Assistant Commissioner of Conservation Fredrick Mofulu for their efforts in curbing poaching.

Dr Magufuli pledged that the government would provide 2bn/- for purchasing a ferry with a passenger capacity of 100 and four vehicles at a go, the aim being to ease transportation of tourists to and from the island.

Dr Magufuli has become the first sitting President to visit the Rubondo Island. In his welcoming remarks, Commissioner Kijazi thanked Dr Magufuli for his efforts to increase the number of conservation parks from 16 in 2015/2016 to 22 this year, pledging that TANAPA would ensure that all the parks are well utilised for national interest.

The Head of Conservation at Rubondo Island, Assistant Commissioner Mofulu, said the national park has a total area of 456.6 square kilometers, and hosts a variety of wild animals, including chimpanzees, elephants, giraffes, fish and impalas.

"The number of tourists who visited the island from 2014/15 to 2018/19 increased to 5,700 per year, a move that added a total of 1.4bn/- to the national income," he added.