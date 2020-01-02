Tanzania: Govt Encourages Exhibitions to Boost Tourism Sector

AS tourism trade fair gains momentum in Mwanza region, Busega District has introduced Lamadi cultural festival for boosting tourism sector in the country.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Constantine Kanyasu said the focus is to introduce various tourists attraction found in Lamadi and Simiyu region at large.

"It is through festival Lamadi will be put in the tourism map and with available attraction, the government is confident that the area will attract more tourists from various parts of the World and within the country," he noted.

He said Lamadi is located near Serengeti national Park, Kijereshi Forest Reserve and Lake V ictoria, which altogether are tourists' attractions.

"Lamadi festival will enable us to promote various attractions in the area, Lamadi is geographical potential for boosting the tourism sector," he noted.

According to Mr Kanyasu, the government supports all stakeholders who direct their investments in tourism sector.

"The government stands to support investors who focus on tourism sector, we encourage them to continue promoting the sector for the betterment of the nation and Tanzanians welfare," he said.

He said tourists are so interested on African cultural heritage including food, arts, dances, dressing and others.