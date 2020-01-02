Tanzania: Mbao Coach Blames Pitch for Away Defeat

1 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Ander Sanga in Iringa

MBAO FC Assistant Coach Abdulmutik Haji has blamed the Samora Stadium pitch in Iringa as the reason for their 3-0 loss to Lipuli FC in the Mainland Premier League match on Monday.

It was the first away defeat for Mbao, who have recently gained reputation as among the tough teams in the league. Haji said his team aimed to win the match but their plans didn't work out.

"We urge our fans and the management to be patience as our team is still good and can deliver, hence the setback in our match against Lipuli FC by 3-0 shouldn't upset them," he said.

The former Zanzibar Heroes and Ruvu Shooting tactician said his team played well but the pitch wasn't good for them due to the ongoing heavy rain in Iringa.

Lipuli goals were netted by Seif Karihe just six minutes from the kickoff.

Daruwesh Saliboko extended the lead in the 88 minutes and Rajab Rajab own goal a minute later sealed a comfortable victory for the home team.

Mbao, who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are now placed 14th in the league table.

They have netted 11 and conceded 14 goals. They have lost five, drawn five and won four matches.

On his side Lipuli FC Head Coach Haruna Herimana said his team played well and managed to dominate the game in both halves. He further promised that his team will finish among the top five teams this season.

"Our focus is now to win the Friday match against Alliance FC, which will be played at Samora Stadium in Iringa," he said.

