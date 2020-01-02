Tanzania: Yanga New Striker Seif Teases Simba

OUNG Africans striker Tariq Seif said he respect Simba SC a lot but vowed to work hard to help his team emerge winners if given playing time during the derby clash on Saturday.

The two oldest clubs in the country meet for the first time this season at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a battle between the mainland Premier League leaders and second place occupants, fighting for maximum points and bragging rights.

Both teams, however, have undergone various transformations in their respective squad and management compared to the last time when they met in which the first game ended in a goalless draw, while the second match saw Simba winning 1-0.

Speaking after making his debut for Yanga on Monday against Biashara United, Seif who netted the only goal on the day said he has much respect for Simba but he will help his side to win the match.

"I respect Simba a lot because they are among the big clubs in the country but if I will be given a chance to play, I will help my team to get the victory on the day," said Seif.

On his part, Y anga caretaker Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said he will give his charges enough time for recovery, so that they should be afresh during the Saturday match.

"People should not expect the same performance as we displayed against Biashara United today (Monday). It will be a different approach since there will be at least three days of preparations," Mkwasa said.

Commenting on the performance by the goal scorer Seif on the day, Mkwasa said it is not proper to give general assessment in public, insisting that he needs more time to play to continue scoring goals.

His counterpart for Biashara United Francis Baraza saluted his team for playing good football despite losing the match.

"Our effort was good only that during the closing stages, we lost concentration thereby conceding that goal but it's a challenge for us to do better in other upcoming games," he said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Yanga striker David Molinga, who was substituted at halftime did not return back to sit at the technical bench with his teammates and instead, left the venue before the game ended using a Bodaboda.

Reached for comments, the club's Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz dismissed the claims saying they were baseless and that all players travelled in the same bus after the match.

"Molinga likes to play and whenever he is substituted, he feels bad. Reports that he left using Bodaboda are not true since I was there inspecting every player, who boarded our bus after the match and he (Molinga) was there," said Nugaz.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development, Young Africans and Polisi Tanzania have settled the transfer impasse of striker Ditram Nchimbi and the player will be free to feature on Saturday.

Nchimbi who signed for the club recently during the unfolding mini transfer window was doubtful to make his debut match against Simba due to some transfer issues which were yet to be resolved by Polisi Tanzania where he was loaned from Azam FC.

According to report posted on Y anga official Instagram page, the club has settled Nchimbi's matter with Moshi based club and now the player is free to feature for his new club.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yanga Information and Communication Officer, Hassan Bumbuli said that the player's fate will be known today or tomorrow, after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Legal, Ethics and Players Status Committee meet to decide on the player's signing status.