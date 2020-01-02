Tanzania: Chico Guarantees Safety of Ndengu Water Supply Source

CHINA Henan International Company (CHICO) that works on Mbinga- Mbamba Bay Road project has made renovation at Ndengu water source to ensure no more disruptions of water supply in Mbinga Town.

Project Manager Mr Zhang Wei said the construction company was determined to ensure that it cooperates with the local community and the government so that they collectively conserve the environment.

That was when the company was responding to a report, where local residents recently complained that the international construction firm was dumping wastes into water sources.

In response, he hinted that the reports were not true as they were abiding by all ecological conservation procedures.

According to the site survey, some parts of the sources of water were polluted by heavy rains in Mbinga District, which further infiltrated into the new constructed road and washed away loose soil subsequently changing the colour of water.

Expounding, he said that would assist the Mbinga Water and Sanitation Authority (MBIUWASA) to improve water infrastructure in Mbinga- a move aimed at ensuring that the residents have an access to clean and safe water.

Mr Zhang said that once the road construction would be completed they will make sure they plant grass along the road to control soil erosion.

He further said that they will work with MBIUWASA to build and improve water infrastructure so that Mbinga residents get access to clean and safe water, adding that CHICO will ensure that it adheres to the laws of the country.

On her part, CHICO lawyer Gaudence Ndomba speaking immediately after the company renovated the water source at Ndengu, said that in this rainy seasons, it was necessary to take all precautions to ensure water and its sources remain safe.

Lawyer Ndomba said water in Ndengu comes from two sources, one being located along the road that changed its water colour and the other from the Mountains that is naturally safe, adding: "Chico only made adjustments to the source by blocking water from the road to enter the sources."

The task at present, added the lawyer, was to install pipes at the source of the mountain to ensure safe water flow directly to the residents.

Director of Clean Water and Environmental Conservation at MBIUWASA Patrick Ndunguru thanked CHICO for improving the quality of clean and safe water in the district.