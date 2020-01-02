Kenya: Task-Force On Mental Health Launched Public Participation Drive

2 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A government constituted task-force on Mental Health has released its schedule for public hearings where expects to receive memoranda from members of the public.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki constituted the task-force in accordance with a Cabinet resolution mandating it to assess Kenya's mental health systems including the legal, policy and administrative environment to identify areas that may benefit from reform, for optimal delivery.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the formation of the task-force amid rising depression and mental sickness related murder and suicide cases.

According to the notice, the task force chaired by Dr. Frank Njenga will kick off its public hearing with sittings on January 13 in Meru.

The team will then move to Makueni, Eldoret, Nakuru on January 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

They will then for move to Kakamega (January 17), Kisumu (January 20), Nyeri (January 21), Garissa (January 22) and finally Mombasa on January 23.

The Task force will complete its sittings in Nairobi on January 27, upon which they will retreat to prepare their findings for onward submission to the Ministry of Health for implementation.

In addition, the team is expected to broadly consider the changing societal dynamics and associated threats to mental well-being such as substance abuse, gambling, sexual and gender based violence, cyber bullying, child abuse and neglect.

Depression is the most commonest mental illness worldwide.

The World Health Organisation 2014 report ranked Kenya at position four in Africa with 1.9 million people who have the condition.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Health
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.