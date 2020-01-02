Tunisia: Rate of Women's Representation in Next Government Will Be 40% (Jemli)

1 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The rate of Women's representation in the next government will be 40%, Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli said at a press conference on Wednesday evening after meeting with the Head of State at the Palace of Carthage.

Jemli said his cabinet's full list will be announced on Thursday.

His team will be made up of Tunisian experts living abroad and in Tunisia, he affirmed, stressing that he has kept the same government structure.

He added that the next government members were picked from an exhaustive list of candidates aged between 31 and 69, i.e. an average rage of 50.

