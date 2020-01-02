Malawi: Dzuka Malawi - Post Elections Sitting On Court Benches, the DPP Infighting

Happy new year folks. We all made it. Of course, politicians made it too. If we were to jail them for lying, most of them would be facing indefinite jail sentence. Look how they lied soon after making it to Parliament.

Sitting on court bench: MCP presidential candidate Chakwera (r) and UTM president Saulos Chilima are seeking nullification of the presidential election results

Of course, our leader of opposition parties their priorities have been to sit on a bench outside the High Court sitting as constitutional court in Lilongwe. Courts are generally for lawyers not political posturing or demonstrating to young ones, that they have nothing to do but loaf around court premises like job seekers do.

Serious politicians like John Zenus Ungapake Tembo, Chakufwa Tom Chihana and Gwanda Chakuamba would never spend half a year on court benches for political expediency, they allowed their lawyers to run the cases. Unfortunately, many hangers on will believe that's the best time two Vice Presidents (we pay) an MP abandoning his constituencies can spend.

At least the UTM had straight agenda- MEGA farms. If I were Saulosi Klaus Chilima I would have launched at least one private mega farm and get the UTM engaged as a model of what I could do if I got elected.

I am not sure what MCP promised, but hey they can think of something to keep the party social media noisy gang busy. Imagine Gogo Gowoka, Vic Mlenga, Francisco Kabango, Chancy Mtambo and Master Chilunjika being busy like Dalitso running own empires. That's what I want to see in 2020.

Then we finish the year of destructive demonstrations, bwana Gift Trapence of HRDC has something for 2020. More people to rise up. Really, that's the progressive agenda from the Civil Society which can't protest the evil electricity generators deal that fleeces Malawians MWK3bn a month in fuel? Really, Trapence and company think demonstrations should focus on politics when we have huge social services gaps that require to push the civil service-not-politicians to deliver?

According to our politicians and civil society, instead of dreaming innovations, new projects to support youth employment and creativity, instead of mega farms, instead of poverty ending initiatives, we should do what we have done for the past two years politic more.

Look here, Malawians hold the destiny of their country. Those elected and unelected voices have done enough creating work for themselves and trying to be relevant to national causes they don't really care about. In 2020 we want to change Malawi to a better place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

So, if anyone dreams of becoming my leader where through a re-election or 2024, they should borrow a leaf from Kondwani Nankhumwa of the DPP. He speaks the right things, projects progress and rejects trivia.

Of course, whether Kondwani will become a president one day, is another day's debate. The point is he has right optics. Right speeches and right projection of what a leader would do to secure a good future. He does not speak about being a billionaire like Mr Ben Phiri does, nor does he project himself as super diplomat like Bright Msaka does. He is simply a politician on a mission.

Bright Msaka is a smart person but not cut for battle politics. He can claim he brought the Eastern region to the DPP, the same claim Right Honourable Herbert Chimulilenji can claim. Joseph Mwananvenkha is a smart technocrat, he will need lots of good strategists to sale his Presidential ambition. So you see, the DPP field is not yet cut for next President.

The problem is everyone would be painting the other black, that by 2022, all potential candidates will be black, unless they are smart like one politician we all are guessing will join the race but we not sure.

Malawi does need less politics. On the electoral front, whatever the ruling, lets push for electoral reforms. The opposition sitting on benches of courts should stop, leadership does not stop at court. Civil society should look at critical issues than politics alone. The DPP infighting should stop, its too early to become a President. Let Peter Mutharika finish his legacy projects, the Area 18 roundabout, Mombera University and the Mangochi Tourism City project. Such legacy will create jobs, improve our lives than talking politics from January 1, 2020.