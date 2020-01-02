Malawi: Bushiri Fills Up FNB Stadium Again - Retains Status of Africa's Greatest Crowd Puller

2 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

No word in English can best describe how unstoppable South Africa-based Malawian born Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is for his heroic deeds and exploits are immeasurable.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary at the FNB Stadium service Prophet Bushiri: In 2020 will stop at nothing in being the servant of God's people. Over a 100,000 people were gathered once again in the FNB stadium for worshipping during Bushiri's service welcoming new year Prophet Shepherd Bushiri led his crossover at FNB stadium. Bushiri's 2020 Night of God's Open Hands. 100 000 excited worshippers gathered at FNB Stadium for a night service on New Year's Eve lead by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

For the fourth time, Prophet Bushiri has, again, conquered Africa's biggest soccer arena, the 98 000-seater FNB Stadium, by filling it to the brim with about 100 000 people during his 2019/2020 Crossover Night Service.

The service--which started at 18:00 hours on December 31 and ended 04:30 hours on January 1--drew people from over 30 countries where Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church operates from.

Characterized by musical performances, dances, sermons, leadership announcements, healings, deliverances and prophetic declarations, the night was so colorful as tens of thousands stay awake and alert--still dazzling, and many yearning for more.

In his message, Prophet Bushiri told the gathering that, in 2020, he will stop at nothing in being the servant of God's people.

He further said that with all what we went through in 2019, from the demands to shut down our church, hatred attacks and all the accusations; history has been made again.

"The biggest stadium in Africa, the FNB was filled with God's people as they came to worship their God. Nothing makes me more proud than so many people gathering around me to hear me telling them how God loves them," he said.

"In 2020, I am ready to face anything for Christ sake, if it means at the end of it, I will be honoured by God like He did at FNB stadium," he said.

Prophet Bushiri, then, took time to thank everyone who stood with him and his wife--specifically mentioning Prophet Uebert Angel for the spiritual guidance, ECG members and Prophetic Channel followers for their love and support.

During the night, Prophet Bushiri also announced leadership changes in ECG, among others, appointing Prophet Justice Hara as his associate pastor.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.