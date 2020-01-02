Malawi: PP Denies It's in Disarray - Kalaile Says Jb's Party 'Gaining Momentum Day By Day'

The spokesman for erstwhile governing People's Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda has denied the party is falling apart after politician Mathews Banda has dumped it as the party has said he was an ordinary members and not holding any senior position.

Joyce Banda keeping PP active In Karonga 54 party supporters from various political parties left their political parties to join PP

In quitting PP, Mathews Banda told Nyasa Times that he was an Organizing Secretary for eastern region but the party said he was not and had not been holding any senior position.

"As a matter of fact no senior party member has tendered his or her resignation to the office of Secretary General," said Ackson Kalaile Banda the PP spokesman.

Kalaile Banda also dimissed an assertion that the Joyce Banda led party has lost direction, saying PP is a strong party "and at no point in times has it lost its direction."

Said Kalaile Banda: "To put matters straight, the Peoples Party is in fact gaining momentum day by day as several supporters are dumping their parties coming to our party.

" For instance in Karonga, two weeks ago 54 party supporters from various political parties left their political parties to join the mighty Peoples Party and more are coming to the party due to the sound democratic leadership of Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda."

He said news outlets should not parade innuendos.