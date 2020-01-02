Malawi: Rally Behind Mutharika, Chimulirenji Tells DPP Central Region Governors

State Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji, has told people in the central region to continue rallying behind his boss, President Peter Mutharika, saying he remains upbeat to develop Malawi to unimaginable levels.

Chimulirenji: One President at a time, You all should continue to rally behind Chimulirenji fetes central region DPP governors Chimulirenji had an overnight meeting with the governors at his Area 12 residence in Lilongwe.

Chimulirenji, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s national campaign director, said Wednesday on New Year at his Area 12 official residence in the capital Lilongwe that it was imperative that as a party they thank God for being with them in the just ending year.

Among others, Chimulirenji commended the governors for rallying behind Mutharika following his re-election last May.

"The leadership of [President Peter] Mutharika will continue to transform lives in the country through various initiatives," said Chimulirenji.

Senior DPP officials who attended the interactive session included national director of operations Mwai Kamuyambeni, national governing council (NGC) member Hetherwick Ntaba, DPP vice president for the centre Uladi Mussa, national director of youth Dyton Mussa and DPP secretary general Grelzedar Jeffrey.

In the northern region, health minister who is also DPP's treasurer general , Jappie Mhango, also had an interactive session with DPP diehards at Katoto Secondary School.

He also pressed on asking members of the DPP fraternity to "keep on supporting Mutharika and the DPP."

In the southern region the party's vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa was interacting with party officials from the south, the DPP stronghold which provides winning votes for the party.