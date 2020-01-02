Nigeria: Fulani Herders Sue Oyo Govt Over Anti-Open Grazing Law

Ibadan — Fulani herders in Oyo State have filed a suit against the state government and the State House of Assembly saying an anti-grazing law recently passed is a gross violation of their fundamental rights.

The herders under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria also joined the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state in the suit.

The law which had been debated, passed and signed into law by the executive arm was aimed at checking persistent farmers-herders clash in the state.

Details later...

Vanguard