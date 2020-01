Then-Kwara Governor, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in his Ilorin office in 2009.

The Abdulfatah Ahmed-led Kwara government has on Thursday demolished the 8th National Assembly. Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki's family property "Ile Arugbo" (old people's home) built on land which ownership was recently revoked by the state.

Kwara government has earlier stated that it will build a secretariat on the site after it recovered it.

According to report, there were about 50 policemen on stand-by during the demolition process.

