Somalia: Al-Shabaab Says Its Fighters Attacked AU Military Base in Somalia

The Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab said it has launched an attack against African Union troops' military base in Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia.

The raid has sparked a heavy gunfight between the two sides, who exchanged artillery shells and mortar rounds that inflicted casualties upon civilians in Marka town.

Local residents said Al-Shabaab militants encountered resistance as they tried to storm AMISOM - African Union Mission in Somalia base at Bufow area, near the port city.

The region has been the scene of a battle between the Al-Shabaab and the Somali army backed by AU and US troops in the past few years.