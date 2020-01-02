Kenya: How Nakumatt Directors Siphoned Sh1bn

2 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Annie Njanja, Victor Juma

Nakumatt Holdings had lent its directors more than Sh1 billion in interest-free soft loans by the time it was placed under administration on January 22, 2018, according to a review of the company's financial statements.

The related party transactions were recently disclosed in a report for the year ended February 2018 by Parker Randall Eastern Africa, the retailer's independent auditor.

The auditor did not specify which individuals owe the company money, underlining the weak governance in the board of the former giant retail chain that owes banks, landlords and suppliers as much as Sh20 billion.

Nakumatt's founder and former chief executive Atul Shah was among the two individuals listed as directors of the company as of the report date.

The amounts owed by insiders, which did not attract interest charges, had dropped to Sh948 million as of February 2018, the period for which the latest financial records are available.

"Significant in this net balance is Sh948 million due from the directors. These receivables are not supportable based on the available evidence," reads part of the report.

"The amounts due from a director are interest free. They relate to short-term advances through a current account."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Company
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.