Zimbabwe: OK Zimbabwe Bemoans Deteriorating Operating Environment As Volumes Decline 23 Percent

2 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE country's volatile economic situation has made the trading environment more unstable, resulting in sales volume of leading retail giant, OK Zimbabwe declining by 23 % in the half year ended September 30 2019.

OK Zimbabwe's chairman, Herbert Nkala announced the latest figures recently while presenting the company's financial performance for the period under review.

"The trading environment became progressively more unstable after reintroduction of the Zimbabwe Dollar as the sole currency at the end of June 2019 and discontinued the use of multi-currencies in local transactions and settlement which depreciated markedly since its introduction," he said.

Nkala blamed local currency for significantly contributing towards price increases during the period under review.

He added that the scarcity of foreign currency had slowed down the importation of goods and this, combined with high prices of goods that were available, slowed down consumption particularly in the second half of the reporting period.

"Resultantly, volume sales declined by 23% compared to the same period last year," he said.

The OK Zimbabwe financial performance results were prepared using the IAS 29's Financial Reporting in Hyper-inflationary Economies and were adjusted to reflect the impact of general change in the purchasing power of the reporting currency.

Accordingly, revenue for the half year improved by 237.4% to close the reporting period at $1.1 billion, having increased from $330.1 million in the comparative period.

Profit before tax of $185.0 million was 1.498.0% up on prior year's figure, while profit after tax increased by 1.463.5%.

Overheads growth was restricted to 229.1% which is below the revenue growth of 237.4%.

Capital expenditure for the period was $51.5 million, up from $7.5 million for the comparative period as the Group continued with its refurbishment programme.

The company declared an interim dividend of $4 per share that was paid to the shareholders in December 2019.

"Despite the difficult conditions, the Group's stores remain reasonably stocked for the festive season and beyond. While price increases have been frequent because of the instability in the market, the Group will continue in its efforts to deliver the best possible value to its stakeholders," Nkala said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.