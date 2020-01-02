South Africa: Four Classrooms Torched At Gauteng School

2 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Four classrooms at a Gauteng high school have been burnt to the ground, incurring an estimated R4m in damages, the education department has said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was left fuming after he received reports that four ICT classrooms at Tokelo High School in Evaton had been set alight in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched and managed to extinguish the fire.

"Unfortunately, four ICT classrooms on the first floor of a block of eight classes were burnt down to ashes," Lesufi said on Thursday.

"Sadly, learner material retrievals and new stock was temporarily stored in one room and were all destroyed by fire. The loss is estimated at approximately R4m," said Lesufi.

Engineers will assist the department to determine which part of the block may still be used.

"Accordingly, fire marshals on scene put the cause as pure arson. Police were on scene and are also investigating.

"We wish to call upon anyone who might have information on this barbaric act to share... with the police. We are hopeful that teaching and learning will not be hampered when schools open accordingly.

"We wish to reiterate our disappointment in such incidents, because they really derail our plans. Reality is that we do not have funds to repair the school. The department will check what can be salvaged from the burnt school.

"The community must be vigilant and assist to track suspects and inform the police," Lesufi said.

Police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto said they were investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

