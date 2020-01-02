South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Melville Shooting Suspects

2 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect(s) following an apparent drive-by shooting in the early hours of New Year's Day at a restaurant in Melville

The incident happened just after 1am on the corner 2nd and 7th Avenues.

It is reported that a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue and multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant.

Police said eight people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene, while six were rushed to nearby hospitals with two of the six in a critical condition. Both the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40.

Police have opened two cases of murder and six attempted murder cases.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the incident, which police said marred what started off as peaceful celebrations by revellers in Johannesburg to cross over to the New Year.

Lieutenant General Mawela has urged the investigators to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the suspects are found and brought to book.

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to report it to the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app, anonymously if they so choose.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.