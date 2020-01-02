South Africa: Fewer Fatalities On North West Roads in 2019

The North West has had fewer road fatalities in 2019 compared to the previous year, provincial officials said.

"Preliminary statistics show that there is a 29% reduction of fatalities in the province compared to 2018. By December 31 in 2018, there were 104 fatalities and by the last day of 2019 this figure was down by over 30%.

"We want to express profound thanks to our officers and staff for ensuring that motorists comply [with] the law," Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said.

However, the MEC pointed out that many pedestrians were killed in 2019 - almost double the number killed in 2018.

Ngaka Modiri Molema district recorded the highest number of crashes and Bojanala district municipality, where Rustenburg is located, recorded the most fatalities.

In the third week of December, 26 crashes were recorded in the province - 16 less than the same period in 2018.

There were two major crashes in the province in December.

A sedan and a bakkie collided on the N4 between Rustenburg and Swartruggens on December 19, killing five people. A sixth person died in hospital the next day.

On December 21, on the R53, three people died in a head-on collision. Five other passengers were injured.

"Though these two accidents happened during the day, there had been a significant shift of driving pattern. Most road users travelled at night, between 18:00 and 06:00, probably believing traffic is light at that time.

"To ensure that the province has the lowest possible accidents stats, all road users are implored to be extra careful and patient," he said.

Lehari instructed law enforcement officers to be visible at all times, especially on arterial routes, including the N4, N12, N14, N18, R49, R30 and R503.

"We will also continue to have unannounced stop and search operations in all areas of the province," Lehari added.

Source: News24