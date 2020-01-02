Tanzania to Celebrate World Kabaddi Day in March

'UNITY in Diversity' has been chosen as the theme for this year's World Kabaddi Day, to be celebrated by the kabaddi community worldwide on March 24th, 2020.

According to the Kabaddi World press release sent by Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association (TKSA) Chairman, Abdallah Nyoni in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, everything was in place for the event to take place.

He said that the date chosen as World Kabaddi Day also coincides with the formation of World Kabaddi.

Nyoni said that preparations are on top gear for his association to mark the day like any other World Kabaddi members.

"We are planning for several sports activities during the day, as we gear up to promote the game and ensure more Tanzanians are aware about it," he noted.

The World Kabaddi Day was initiated last year by World Kabaddi as part of its strategic plans to promote the sports of kabaddi globally.

World Kabaddi was formed in 2018 and now has attracted membership of more than 50 countries around the world.

World Kabaddi president Ashok Kumar Das hopes that the World Kabaddi Day celebrations would raise more awareness to the ancient sport of kabaddi according to his statement.

Das, who is also a president of Kabaddi Europe, added that kabaddi is now played in all five continents and is undergoing tremendous growth.

Under the auspices of World Kabaddi, the inaugural World Cup was held in Malaysia last year.

"We have lined up a number of major international events for 2020 and would be making the official announcements soon," said Ashok.

He said that World Kabaddi wants to encourage all members as well kabaddi enthusiasts around the world to conduct at least one kabaddi activity to celebrate the World Kabaddi Day.

"The objective is to make it a celebration of kabaddi around the world. The celebration is not just for the day as we also want kabaddi activities to be held throughout the month of March," added Ashok.

The event in each country should be designed to be a fun event that creates awareness and enthusiasm for kabaddi in the participating communities, regardless of age, background or fitness level.

With a focus on grassroots initiatives, it should inspire people to take up kabaddi competitively or socially.

Apart from member associations in each country, schools and other organisations are also encouraged to organise kabaddi events of their own.