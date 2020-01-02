Tanzania: New Year Welcomed Peacefully, Police Say

TANZANIANS have welcomed the New Year 2020 in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere with strategies set out by police to deal with peace disrupters cited as a major reason for the calm environment.

The law enforcers said on Wednesday that they were well prepared to ensure that the people celebrated the onset of the New Year in a peaceful manner.

The force intensified patrols around churches, roads and recreational centres during New Year's eve and yesterday to ensure the people's safety.

Motorists were urged to be cautious and adhere to road traffic laws, while the people were cautioned to observe the country's laws and avoid all banned practices such as fireworks and burning of tyres during New Year's celebrations.

In separate interviews with ' Daily News', regional police commanders said that Tanzanians welcomed the New Year in a harmonious atmosphere because citizens obeyed the police call of not engaging in criminal activities that could lead to the breach of peace.

Reports from Rukwa Region said the residents celebrated peacefully, which was attributed to intensified security.

"Police officers were deployed to various parts of the region such as around churches and recreational centres to deal with peace disrupters during the New Year eve and today's celebrations (yesterday) to ensure peace is maintained," said Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Justine Masajo.

A cross-section of Rukwa residents interviewed by the ' Daily News' commended the law enforcers for ensuring that peace was maintained.

On his part, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said people in the region had peaceful celebrations because police officers were deployed to different parts to ensure peace was maintained.

He said police officers were still on patrol in various areas to ensure people's safety as they visited areas such as beaches and other recreational centres.

Mbeya Regional Commander Ulrich Matei said police were dispatched to all strategic areas to allow people to have peaceful celebrations.

"The city residents have happily welcomed 2020 since there were no reports of breach of peace in many parts of the region," he said.

Kigoma RPC Martin Ottieno said that people in his region enjoyed the New Year Eve insisting that they should continue upholding peace by reporting to police any acts with signs of breach of peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is important for all people to abide by laws and regulations and shun acts that may land them into the hands of law enforcement agencies," he said.

Tanga Regional Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Edward B ukombe said the law enforcers were well organised to ensure peaceful celebrations.

"Tanga has always been safe; a peaceful atmosphere prevailed during the New Year eve and entire celebrations; we have been reminding all residents to observe peace and unity throughout the day," he said, adding: "We have urged drivers not to drink alcohol and drive, in order to avoid road crashes, as well as protect the people and their properties," added SACP Bukombe.

Simiyu and Mara Regional Police Commanders (RPC) confirmed that New Year eve was celebrated peacefully in different parts of the two regions.