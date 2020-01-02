Ghana: Let's Live in Peace, Unity and Love - VP Bawumia to Ghanaians

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to imbibe and exude the virtues of peace, unity and love as the nation enters a new year.

Quoting from the scriptures, Vice President Bawumia emphasised that a peaceful, united nation filled with love is also a prosperous nation.

"When you read Mathew 5:9, Psalm 133 and Mathew 22: 36-40, it clearly shows you that if we want to grow and prosper as a nation, peace, unity and love are very important. I call on all Ghanaians to value the peace and unity we enjoy, and show love to each other," Vice President Bawumia stated.

This has become even more imperative as 2020 is an election year, and there is therefore the need for tolerance, peace and fellow-feeling to militate against any negativity that might arise in the heat of the political season, he explained.

Preaching the sermon, the Kaneshie District Pastor of the Church, Rev Enoch Adjei Pobee encouraged Ghanaians to contribute their quota to support government's nation-building efforts wherever they may find themselves, emphasizing "God has promised to meet our needs, but we must also do our part."

He called for continual prayers for Ghana's leaders to enable them rule with God's guidance.

Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by the 3rd Vice Chairman of the NPP, Michael Omari Wadie; the Mayor of Accra, Hon Nii Adjei Sowah; and the MP for Ablekuma Central, Hon Ebenezer Nartey.