Seychelles: Life Is Short. More Exercise - Seychellois Reflect On 2020 At Crowded Street Party

The capital of Seychelles, Victoria, was the centre of attention Tuesday night as hundreds of people converged to say goodbye to 2019 and to welcome the New Year 2020.

Seychellois bands and popular local artists provided live entertainment for the crowd in the car park of the People's Stadium.

As the iconic clock tower struck midnight, church bells rang in unison and people in the streets exchanged New Year's wishes, with cheers, hugs and kisses - grateful to have made it to another year.

The organiser of the street party -- Basil Bouchereau -- said the event was a success.

"The crowd was well entertained with bands like Saturn and well-known artists like Joseph Sinon, Stella Nibourette among others. It was a great ambience to welcome 2020," said Bouchereau.

As the year ended and a new one starts it is a widespread practice to evaluate the old one and make resolutions for the new one.

SNA spoke to people in the street to learn more about some of the changes people want to make in their lives and why.

Nathalie Sedgwick, 35, said that "the year 2019 had its good moments and bad times as well. This has brought me to reflect that life is short and one should make the most of it. I have also realized that family is important. One should find time to spend quality time with them. So my resolution is to spend more time with my family."

Paul Jeannevol, 26, who considers himself a workaholic, said that the New Year will mean making more time for himself and that make an effort to do "more exercise and to travel more with friends and family. Enjoy life like it's the last New Year."

"I aim to achieve more and to remain focused on my goals. I would also like to devote more time to the church. And would like to wish every citizen of Seychelles a Happy New Year," he added.

Keeping in the tradition of tranquillity that Seychelles boasts as a tourism destination, most families of the island nation, however, chose to celebrate in a more private setting in family gatherings where food and drinks were in abundance and loud music played until the early hours.