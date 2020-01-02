Tunisia: El Kamour Sit-Inners Suspend Hunger Strike

Tataouine/Tunisia — Sit-inners observing a hunger strike at the seat of the governorate in Tataouine since December 28 suspended their strike, said spokesperson for "El Kamour Youths" Tarak Hadded.

This decision was announced in a video posted Tuesday on "El Kamour Sit-in Coordination Unit " Facebook page in reaction to a message from the Presidency of the Republic on December 30.

The move reflects "the confidence which Tataouine youths have in the President of the Republic," Haddad said.

However, the sit-in will continue at the seat of the governorate till demands are met and El Kamour agreement implemented.

A protest was first held in downtown Tataouine on December 12 before a sit-in was staged on December 19 over "the absence of reaction" from concerned authorities. Then, a hunger strike followed on December 28.