Kenya: Arsenal Fan Brilliantly Trolls Kenyan Man U Fans On Arsenal AFTV

Photo: Fachry Zella Devandra/Unsplash
2 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Arsenal beat rivals Manchester United 2-0 courtesy of strikes by Nicholas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on Thursday night and as usual popular fan channel, AFTV was quick to post reactions.

One of the fans dug at Kenyan Manchester United fans who are known to bully Arsenal fans online whenever they drop points.

"I wanna give a shout out to all those Man United fans in Kenya. Watch out for Arsenal now, Sir Alex Ferguson's era is gone," he said as Arsenal fans cheered.

Watch out the full video. Head straight to 2:05.

Arsenal rises to 10th in the EPL table after the win with 27 points from 21 matches while Manchester United is fifth with 31 points having played the same number of matches.

