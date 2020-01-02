Tunisia: Record Tourist Entries Registered On December 30 At Hezoua Border Crossing

Tunis/Tunisia — The Hezoua border crossing registered a new record of tourist entries on December 30, estimated at 11 thousand visitors, mostly Algerians.

"This influx will undoubtedly boost the economic dynamic in the region," Governor of Tozeur Mohamed Aymen Bejaoui voiced satisfaction on Tuesday in a statement to TAP.

Tourism and Handicrafts Minister René Trabelsi, who chose to celebrate the New Year's Eve in Tozeur, pointed to the significant occupancy rate in this southern governorate and in the remaining southern tourist destinations, especially in Douz, Kebili, Tataouine and Djerba.

Trabelsi voiced satisfaction at the improvement of the tourist indicators in the south of the country thanks to the influx of local and foreign tourists.

The tourism department seeks the resumption of the Tozeur-Nefta International Airport's activity, especially with the use of the second Tunisair Express airplane that can help increase the number of domestic flights, said the minister.

However, it is necessary to improve the tourist services at the level of reception in airports, transfer to hotels and hotel services, as well as in matters of cleanliness, he estimated.