Nigeria: Turkish Flight Lands Safely With Burst Tyres At Port Harcourt Airport

Turkish Airlines' flight with over 200 passengers was involved in serious incident when it landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa by 3.30a.m. with burst tyres.

Reports indicated that there were no injuries as all the passengers disembarked safely but the aircraft was severely damaged

The serious incident caused severe damage on the aircraft, forcing the passengers billed to be airlifted to Istanbul on a return flight to be kept in a hotel until the airline brought another aircraft.

The incident was confirmed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which stated that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) would issue a report on the details later.

According to the Director of Consumer Protection, of NCAA, Adamu Abdullahi, the Turkish Airline flight was involved in an accident with damaged tyres upon landing but passengers were safe upon arrival.

"Passengers who were expected to depart with the aircraft are kept in a hotel. NCAA airworthiness is on ground to assess the situation. We are expecting Accident Investigation Bureau from Abuja to investigate the incident," Abdullahi said.