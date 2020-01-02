Somalia: Mogadishu Residents Hold Protest Against Al-Shabab

Residents of Mogadishu have organised a protest march against the terror group Al-shabab.

The move follows last weeks bombing in which 90 people were killed while 100 others left with serious injuries.

Police hightened security around Mogadishu to ward off any possible attack on the demonstrators.

The demonstration was organized by Banadir regional administration leadership led by the Governor and Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamed Mohamud.

Hundreds of city residents have gathered at General Kahiye police academy training to take part in the unusual protest.

Senior Somali government officials are expected to join the demonstrators for address.

Similar protest against Al Qaida linked group actions in Somalia was held in October 2017 following an unclaimed truck bomb attack that killed more than 500 people