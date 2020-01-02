Somalia Government Takes Issue With International Committee of Red Cross Over "Armed Actors" Statement

Somali has taken issue with government with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) for using collective terms of armed actors and warring parties.

In a joint statement, both agencies used 'all armed actors' in their call to show restraint and take constant care to spare civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Somali government said the statement is "offensive" to the government and Somali people who are under attack from terrorists.

The government called on both agencies to be careful and to refrain from words which are encouragement for the terrorists.