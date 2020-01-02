Kenya: Miguna Miguna Bereaved

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna is mourning.

The outspoken Miguna took to social media and announced he had lost his father in-law.

"Mourning my father in-law Mzee Benson Omolo Awange who passed suddenly in Migori Town, at around 12:30a.m on January 2, 2020. My heart-felt condolences to my mother in law, wife, Jane and Eunice, Ochieng, Gwayo, Judy and Awour. May your soul Rest in Eternal Peace," wrote Miguna on Twitter.

Mzee Omollo's demise comes at a time Miguna is planning his return to Kenya after forced exile in Canada for the past two years.

He resides in Toronto together with his family and President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hinted Miguna will be allowed in the country to exercise his freedom of speech.