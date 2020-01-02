Kenya: Miguna Miguna Bereaved

2 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna is mourning.

The outspoken Miguna took to social media and announced he had lost his father in-law.

"Mourning my father in-law Mzee Benson Omolo Awange who passed suddenly in Migori Town, at around 12:30a.m on January 2, 2020. My heart-felt condolences to my mother in law, wife, Jane and Eunice, Ochieng, Gwayo, Judy and Awour. May your soul Rest in Eternal Peace," wrote Miguna on Twitter.

Mzee Omollo's demise comes at a time Miguna is planning his return to Kenya after forced exile in Canada for the past two years.

He resides in Toronto together with his family and President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hinted Miguna will be allowed in the country to exercise his freedom of speech.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.