Kenya: Three Dead After Al Shabaab Attack Lamu-Bound Bus

Three people have been confirmed dead while three others were injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Lamu bound bus on Thursday at Nyongoro area within Lamu County.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident. The bus came from Mombasa and was headed to Lamu.

"I have heard of such an incident but I am headed to the scene... I am also liaising with officers on the ground. Details on injuries, casualties or the bus company are yet to be established but I'll give details soonest," Mr Macharia said.

Transport on Lamu-Garsen road has suspended as security agencies including the army comb the area.