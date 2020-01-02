Kenya: Wazito FC Set to Sign Togolese Defender

2 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Struggling Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC are set to sign Togolese center-back Esuf Bourhana, a reliable source has revealed to Nairobi News.

The lanky defender has been training with the club since December, having parted ways with Ethiopian giants St George where he worked with current Wazito coach Stewart Hall.

He seems to have done enough to convince the Wazito supremos to hand him a contract.

"He has been with the club for around three weeks now and will be among the new signings most definitely," a reliable source at the club says.

Teams in Ethiopia have been cutting down on their foreign quota with the Ethiopian Football Federation set to introduce a new rule that will only allow three foreigners to be fielded by any club in the top-tier. St George is also home to Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Wazito parted ways with six players as they continue to restructure, Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Gad Mathews, Tayo Odongo, Mansoor Safi and John Mutua.

They have already captured immediate former KCB left-back Dennis Nganga and are said to be eyeing AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvone Isuza.

The Kenyan Premier League mid-season transfer window opened on January 1 and will be closed on the 31st.

