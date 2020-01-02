Nigeria: Ogoni Ethnic Nationality Vows to End Violence, Disunity

The apex socio-cultural group of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, known as KAGOTE (Khana, Gokana Tai and Eleme) has promised to make concerted efforts to end violence and disunity among leaders and communities of Ogoni in 2020.

The body disclosed this after its general elections in Aleto in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivera State, which produced Dr. Innocent Barikor as President and nine others as new executives of the body.

The newly elected President of KAGOTE assured that his administration would ensure the realization of the aspirations and desires of the founding fathers of Ogoni.

Barikor noted that the body in 2020 would commence consultation and engagement of stakeholders in the area to ensure that the interest of Ogoni as a way of upholding the ideals the founding fathers.

He said: "Our people have been in a state of agitation for some time now and I want to assure you on behalf of the executive of KAGOTE that we would do everything possible to continue to pursue the interest and aspirations of the founding fathers of KAGOTE.

"KAGOTE would pursue the spirit that the founding fathers invested when they decided that they needed to found an organisation of this nature.

"As a people, we cannot continue to be divided over things that are supposed to bring us together. This is a new dawn and we are here to serve the people despite what the challenges are."

He commended the people for choosing him as their leader and promised to engender peace and harmony in Ogoni. "I want to assure our people here and at home that Kagote would thread the path of promoting peaceful coexistence and unity of the Ogoni people.

"We are going to consult with every strata of the society, the youths, elders and every other group in Ogoni as consultation is the greatest tool we are going to use to give everyone a sense of belonging," he added.

However, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Fred Igwe, a former State Commissioner for Sports, described the process that produced the ten executives as democracy in action.