Nigeria: House Loses Another Member, Fagen-Gawo

Abuja — A member of the House of Representatives representing Garki, Bubara constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Muhammadu Fagen-Gawo is dead.

He died at the age of 65 years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), while on a medical trip.

Fagen-Gawo's death is coming less than a month after another member of the House, Ja'afaru Illiyasu, from Niger State, died.

The Jigawa State government has also confirmed the death.

He was survived by a wife and nine children, the source added.

The late lawmaker was a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and a second -term lawmaker.