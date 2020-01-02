Nigeria: House Loses Another Member, Fagen-Gawo

1 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — A member of the House of Representatives representing Garki, Bubara constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Muhammadu Fagen-Gawo is dead.

He died at the age of 65 years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), while on a medical trip.

Fagen-Gawo's death is coming less than a month after another member of the House, Ja'afaru Illiyasu, from Niger State, died.

The Jigawa State government has also confirmed the death.

He was survived by a wife and nine children, the source added.

The late lawmaker was a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and a second -term lawmaker.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.