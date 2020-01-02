South Africa: Man, 20, Drowns At Salt Rock Beach in KZN

A 20-year-old man has drowned at the Salt Rock beach, north of Durban, on Thursday, paramedic services say.

Following an intense search by IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue, together with KwaDukuza Municipality lifeguards and police, the body of a 20-year old swimmer was recovered at an unprotected Salt Rock beach, IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Herbst said paramedics and crews attempted to resuscitate the man. However, these efforts were unsuccessful.

He warned holidaymakers to be cautious when taking to the water.

"Ensure that you swim at protected beaches only. Thank you to all services and our condolences to those affected."

Source: News24