South Africa: Festive Season Operations Yielded Results

2 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

From 31 December 2019 to 1 January 2020, operations were conducted within the Ethekwini Central, Ethekwini Inner South and Ethekwini Outer South Clusters to curb criminal activities as part of the Safer Festive Season Operations. Roadblocks were also conducted to apprehend wanted criminals, drunk drivers, traffic violators and seize illegal property.

A total of 27 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substance, three were arrested for illegal possession of firearms. The arrested suspects are appearing today at the different magistrates courts. Fines were also issued to those who were found contravening with the Traffic Act.

A total of 210 illegal immigrants were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act after they failed to provide documentation permitting them to be in the country. They were detained in Point and Durban Central police stations. They are appearing today in the Durban Magistrates' Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police on the arrests. "The operations are still on-going in the province as part of a Safer Festive Season Operations," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.