South Africa: Festive Season Operations Yielded Results

press release

From 31 December 2019 to 1 January 2020, operations were conducted within the Ethekwini Central, Ethekwini Inner South and Ethekwini Outer South Clusters to curb criminal activities as part of the Safer Festive Season Operations. Roadblocks were also conducted to apprehend wanted criminals, drunk drivers, traffic violators and seize illegal property.

A total of 27 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substance, three were arrested for illegal possession of firearms. The arrested suspects are appearing today at the different magistrates courts. Fines were also issued to those who were found contravening with the Traffic Act.

A total of 210 illegal immigrants were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act after they failed to provide documentation permitting them to be in the country. They were detained in Point and Durban Central police stations. They are appearing today in the Durban Magistrates' Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police on the arrests. "The operations are still on-going in the province as part of a Safer Festive Season Operations," he said.