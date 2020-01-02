Zimbabwe: Relief for Foreigners Working in SA As Home Affairs Office Extends Operating Hours

2 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

South Africa has extended operating hours to from 8am to 7pm at its Home Affairs offices to expedite the processing of documents for those intending to travel or registrar children ahead of school opening.

Some of the people expected to use the Home Affairs offices are citizens from other countries among them Zimbabweans seeking to regularize their stay south of the Limpopo River.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Home Affairs said it had extended operating hours between 2 January and 10 January to meet the anticipated increase in demand of services during the period before the schools reopen.

"The extension of operating hours excludes the weekend when the offices will be closed. At the beginning of each year, the Department of Home Affairs experiences increases in demand for enabling documents such as issuance of smart identity cards and passports; birth and death certificates and for amendments and rectifications," said the Department of Home Affairs.

"The Department will ensure that everyone who is inside an office at the time of closing receives required services.

"Office managers/supervisors are to apply their discretion to close the office 30 minutes prior to knock off time, subject to the number of people being serviced.

"This is to allow officials to conclude all the necessary work before 1900 hours. The Department encourages people intending to visit our offices to do so as early as they can on their preferred day".

The department said people should also take advantage in extension of operating times and collect their outstanding documents among them National IDs.

The organisation said it was very concerned by the number of uncollected smart ID cards by people who have applied for them.

Late last year the organisation urged about 3000 Zimbabweans to collect their outstanding permits under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).

Pretoria introduced a four-year permit known as the Zimbabwe Exemption

Permit (ZEP) for those wishing to study or work in that country in January 2018.

The permits are valid between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2021 and replaced the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) whose lifespan expired in December 2017.

A total of 197 941 holders of the ZSP permit were eligible to apply for the ZEP when the programme started but only 169 000 manage to apply via the Visa Facilitation Services.

"The Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi congratulates parents of Christmas and New Year's babies and urges them to register the births of the children at the Department of Home Affairs within 30 days.

"After registration, the children will have birth certificates, their first enabling documents. People who do not have birth certificates usually have difficulties in acquiring other enabling documents and accessing some government services in future," read part of the statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
South Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.