Zimbabwe: Inferno Destroys Property, Goods in CBD

2 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

TRADERS at a new shopping mall at corner Robert Mugabe and Chinhoyi streets in Harare were left counting their loses after their goods worth thousands of dollars were destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.

Police National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the cause of the fire is not yet known .

"Our teams are on the ground carrying out investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage," he said.

Assistant Divisional Officer in the City of Harare's emergency services department Mr Phillip Marufu said they could not ascertain the cause of the fire because of extent of the damage to the building which formerly housed Agribank.

One trader who had her goods destroyed, Mrs Eunice Makungwa, said she had suffered a huge loss.

"I have a shop in this building and I sell shoes for children. I had stocked my shop with school uniforms in preparation for back to school shoppers. All of that has been destroyed and this is devastating," she said.

Another shop owner only identified as Angelica said the shop was her only source of income.

"I do not know what to do next. This is where money to put food on the table came from. School fees for my children and the money for their upkeep was generated from this shop.

"I do not know where to start from here," said the visibly shaken Angelica.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.