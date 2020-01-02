Uganda: Nine-Year-Old Girl Defiled, Strangled to Death

2 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Edema

Police in Njeru municipality, Buikwe district are holding a man in relation to the defilement and death of a 9-year-old-girl.

The body of Faridah Mbabazi, a pupil of Kiryowa UMEA Primary School who had just been promoted to Primary Three, was on Tuesday found in Kinyala Village, Njeru municipality in Buikwe district.

The suspect was arrested immediately and is currently being held at Njeru Police Station to help in investigations, according to the Ssezibwa region police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto.

According to Ms Butoto, preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased was sent by her mother, Ms Rehema Batuka, to buy cooking oil but took long to return; and when she followed her to the shop, she found one of her slippers next to the road.

"The mother then sighted a man fleeing, but upon reaching the place from where he fled, she found her daughter's naked body with blood oozing from her private parts and raised an alarm that attracted residents," Ms Butoto said.

Residents, however, pursued the suspect and beat him up before he was rescued by police.

Mbabazi's body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for an autopsy before being handed over to her relatives for burial.

Ms Butoto appealed to parents and caretakers to always be very vigilant on their children's security especially during this holiday.

Mr Junior Kimbowa, a resident, cautioned police against granting the suspect bond, warning that "they will shortly return to collect his body as well."

