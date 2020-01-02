Uganda: Parliament to Vet New Ministers On Friday

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has set aside Friday 3, 2020 (tomorrow) to vet newly appointed ministers to the Cabinet.

The committee chaired by the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga will convene at 9:30 am according to a notice issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige.

First to appear will be Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi who was appointed as minister for local government, and will be followed by Mityana district woman MP, Judith Nabakooba who is the presidential nominee to the Ministry of Information, ICT and Communications.

Others including Peter Ogwang (minister of State ICT), Hellen Adoa (Fisheries), Denis Obua (Sports), Robinah Nabbanja (Health General), Jackson Kafuuzi (Deputy Attorney General) and Beatrice Anywar (Environment) will also be vetted.

President Museveni in a December shuffle, dropped Molly Kamukama as the Principle Private Secretary and replaced him with the NRM Party deputy treasurer, Kenneth Omona.

The appointments committee proceedings are closed to the media.