South Africa: North West Couple in Court for Allegedly Calling Cop the K-Word

2 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A North West couple appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly using the k-word against a local police officer.

Norma, 27, and her 47-year-old husband Johan Bauer were arrested on Tuesday at a filling station.

The couple who are out on R3 000 bail each are facing charges of theft, assault and crimen injuria.

It is alleged that they caused a commotion when they refused to join a queue of people outside an ATM. Those in the queue allegedly tried to reprimand the unruly couple before police were called.

"It is alleged that the accused then assaulted and grabbed the police vehicle key from one of the police officers who were called to intervene. Furthermore, the accused reportedly insulted the police officer and, in the process, used the k-word.

"The pair were subsequently arrested with the assistance of street patrollers. During their arrest, the police vehicle key was found in Norma's possession," Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

They are expected back in court once police investigators have complied with instructions given to them by the court.

Meanwhile, North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned the incident and said that the conduct displayed by the accused was tantamount to undermining the authority of the state, which would not be tolerated.

Kwena applauded the street patrollers for their cooperation, which led to the arrest.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

