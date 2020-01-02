Malawi: Residents Block Road in Lilongwe Over Rain Water

2 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa & Owen Khamula

Angry residents along Area 49-Nsungwi road in Lilongwe on Wednesday became violent, blocking the road demanding authorities to construct a drainage system to prevent rain water from getting into their houses.

Rains have destroyed houses in Lilongwe House destroyed

Motorists could not pass through the road which was blocked with heavy stones and burning tyres.

Police were called on and managed to clear it before peace and calm returned.

Lilongwe has been experiencing heavy down pour in the last few days, rains which have damaged houses in some areas.

Some residents are now destitute in Senti and Area 25 and other areas following the heavy rains.

Member of Parliament Alfred Jiya and Lilongwe City Mayor, Juliana Kaduya, visited affecte areas which included to appreciate houses which have been damaged by heavy rains.

Jiya said he was distheartened with the development.

